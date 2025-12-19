U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 39,846 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,846 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 0.8% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $30,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kennebec Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 412.1% during the second quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 217.3% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 26,100.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:T opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.38.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Williams Trading set a $33.00 price objective on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Scotiabank set a $30.25 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.55.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

