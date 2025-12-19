1,587 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Purchased by Sheets Smith Investment Management

Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 28,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,828,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% in the second quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 188,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 123,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,869,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8%

IVV stock opened at $677.50 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $693.07. The stock has a market cap of $711.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $678.26 and its 200 day moving average is $651.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

