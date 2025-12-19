AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Acquired by Talbot Financial LLC

Talbot Financial LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 2.4% of Talbot Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $27,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $222.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.69. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.39 and a twelve month high of $244.81. The company has a market cap of $393.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.84, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 3,216.47% and a net margin of 4.00%.The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 496.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $261.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Wall Street Zen raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $289.00 target price (up previously from $284.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.84.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

