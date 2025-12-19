Helios Technologies, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 7th.

Helios Technologies has a payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Helios Technologies to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $58.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.10 and its 200-day moving average is $47.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.57%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Helios Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.670-0.740 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.430-2.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 14.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 406.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

