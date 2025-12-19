Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, January 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of DCOMP stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.02.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.37 million during the quarter.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.