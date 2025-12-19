Themes Transatlantic Defense ETF (NATO) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.17 on December 19th

Themes Transatlantic Defense ETF (NASDAQ:NATO – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1725 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 47.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th.

Themes Transatlantic Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NATO opened at $37.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.70 million, a PE ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.64. Themes Transatlantic Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.66.

Get Themes Transatlantic Defense ETF alerts:

Themes Transatlantic Defense ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Themes Transatlantic Defense ETF (NATO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an all-cap index of companies that have business operations in the aerospace and defense industry and are headquartered in North Atlantic Treaty Organization member countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Themes Transatlantic Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Themes Transatlantic Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.