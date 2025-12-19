Brandywine GLOBAL Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF Plans Annual Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:DVAL)

Brandywine GLOBAL Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVAL – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.2877 per share on Monday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 196.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th.
Brandywine GLOBAL Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of Brandywine GLOBAL Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.31. Brandywine GLOBAL Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $14.90.
About Brandywine GLOBAL Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF
