Brandywine GLOBAL Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF Plans Annual Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:DVAL)

Brandywine GLOBAL Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVAL – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.2877 per share on Monday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 196.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th.

Brandywine GLOBAL Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Brandywine GLOBAL Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.31. Brandywine GLOBAL Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $14.90.

Get Brandywine GLOBAL Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

About Brandywine GLOBAL Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The BrandywineGLOBAL Dynamic U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (DVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is actively managed to hold a portfolio of US large-cap value companies. Stocks are selected using a proprietary multi-factor approach. DVAL was launched on Dec 27, 2006 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine GLOBAL Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine GLOBAL Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.