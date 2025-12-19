ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (LGRO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on December 23rd

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0481 per share on Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. This is a 33.9% increase from ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LGRO opened at $40.35 on Friday. ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF has a 52-week low of $27.51 and a 52-week high of $42.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.26.

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Company Profile

The Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (LGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US large cap stocks. Holdings are managed based on quantitative analysis and fundamental research, selecting those companies perceived to have favorable growth potential within their market sector.

