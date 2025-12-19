ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (LGRO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on December 23rd

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0481 per share on Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. This is a 33.9% increase from ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LGRO opened at $40.35 on Friday. ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF has a 52-week low of $27.51 and a 52-week high of $42.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.26.
ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Company Profile
