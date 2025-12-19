iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY Shares Sold by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,727 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for about 9.0% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned 0.26% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $41,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $272.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $276.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.74. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $180.65 and a 1-year high of $288.99.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.