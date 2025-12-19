Park Edge Advisors LLC Sells 2,484 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Park Edge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 77.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 723 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Express from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings lowered American Express from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $370.00 price objective on American Express in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on American Express from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.30.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $375.82 on Friday. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $220.43 and a twelve month high of $387.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.01%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $1,753,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,739.98. This represents a 39.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Elizabeth Rutledge sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.21, for a total value of $18,010,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 85,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,825,691.17. This trade represents a 36.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 57,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,658,509 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

