Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Acquires New Stake in PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – September $PBSE

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – September (BATS:PBSE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 423,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,270,000. PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – September comprises approximately 2.6% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned approximately 157.02% of PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – September at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – September by 64.0% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – September in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – September in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $852,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – September by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 163,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 41,762 shares in the last quarter.

Get PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF - September alerts:

PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – September Stock Performance

PBSE stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.50. PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – September has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $28.17.

PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – September Company Profile

The PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – September (PBSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral PBSE was launched on May 14, 2024 and is issued by PGIM.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – September (BATS:PBSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.