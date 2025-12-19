Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Acquires New Stake in PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – September $PBSE

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – September (BATS:PBSE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 423,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,270,000. PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – September comprises approximately 2.6% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned approximately 157.02% of PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – September at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – September by 64.0% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – September in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – September in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $852,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – September by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 163,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 41,762 shares in the last quarter.
PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – September Stock Performance
PBSE stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.50. PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – September has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $28.17.
PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – September Company Profile
The PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – September (PBSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral PBSE was launched on May 14, 2024 and is issued by PGIM.
