Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys Shares of 19,207 Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF $BALT

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BALT. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 41,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 17,464 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,840,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,019 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 348,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 29,570 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Performance

BATS BALT opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average is $32.62. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

