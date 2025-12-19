Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK Stake Increased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 773.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,963 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $30,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,944,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,072,000 after acquiring an additional 227,615 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,737,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,502,000 after purchasing an additional 211,907 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,668,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,042,000 after purchasing an additional 15,432 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 805,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,910,000 after purchasing an additional 90,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 383.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 623,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,441,000 after purchasing an additional 494,855 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $407.16 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $262.65 and a one year high of $426.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $410.53 and its 200 day moving average is $389.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

