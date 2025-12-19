Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,901 Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Embree Financial Group acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,037,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 533.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Federal Signal stock opened at $111.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.19. Federal Signal Corporation has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $132.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.19 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Federal Signal has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.170 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Mark Weber sold 51,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $5,710,421.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 73,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,241,383.44. The trade was a 40.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

