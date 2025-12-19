62,532 Shares in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF $SMLF Bought by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 62,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,577,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 915,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,191,000 after buying an additional 44,367 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 54,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 81.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period.

SMLF opened at $75.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.25 and a 200 day moving average of $71.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.10. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $53.39 and a 52-week high of $77.68.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

