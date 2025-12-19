Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 111,064 Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF $HELO

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 85.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,064 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HELO. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 305.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 101.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,718 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 31,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 102.6% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 35,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 18,058 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HELO stock opened at $65.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.58. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $66.73.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

