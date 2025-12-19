Phraction Management LLC Acquires 1,526 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Phraction Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 3.3% of Phraction Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 4.5% during the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on S&P Global from $619.00 to $629.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $599.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.93.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.8%

S&P Global stock opened at $506.27 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $427.14 and a 52-week high of $579.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $491.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 28.10%.The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

