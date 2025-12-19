Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $10.89 Million Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,669 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.2% during the second quarter. Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after buying an additional 63,858 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,726,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 52,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,576 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
IEI opened at $119.85 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.51 and a 52-week high of $120.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.78 and its 200-day moving average is $119.12.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
