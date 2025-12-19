Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $10.89 Million Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,669 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.2% during the second quarter. Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after buying an additional 63,858 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,726,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 52,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,576 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEI opened at $119.85 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.51 and a 52-week high of $120.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.78 and its 200-day moving average is $119.12.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3502 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.