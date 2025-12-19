What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for NVIDIA Q1 Earnings?

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the computer hardware maker will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.81. Zacks Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q2 2028 earnings at $1.94 EPS and Q3 2028 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NVDA. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.67.

NVDA opened at $174.14 on Friday. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total transaction of $63,605,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,049,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,160,699.19. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 2,163,974 shares of company stock worth $396,087,917 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joule Financial LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Cyr Financial Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 7,737 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

