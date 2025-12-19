Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF $LMBS

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,257 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $10,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 528.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 171,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 143,845 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 235,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,582,000 after purchasing an additional 44,175 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 796,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,138,000 after buying an additional 93,675 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 193,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,497,000 after buying an additional 23,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 79,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average of $49.63. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $48.32 and a 12 month high of $50.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

