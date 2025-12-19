Phraction Management LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Phraction Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF comprises about 0.9% of Phraction Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 41.2% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 71,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 20,755 shares during the period. Finer Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 136.2% in the second quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 22,872 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $711,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 265,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,499,000 after acquiring an additional 80,431 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Down 1.5%

IBIT stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $42.98 and a 52 week high of $71.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.39.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

