Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 20,135 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,135 shares during the period. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 840.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 204.1% during the second quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $63.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.93. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $64.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.59.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

