Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Major Shareholder A/S Genmab Buys 150,795 Shares of Stock

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) major shareholder A/S Genmab acquired 150,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $14,627,115.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 71,734,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,258,528. This trade represents a 0.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

A/S Genmab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 16th, A/S Genmab purchased 120,752 shares of Merus stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $11,712,944.00.

Merus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $96.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.56. Merus N.V. has a 1 year low of $33.19 and a 1 year high of $96.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 target price (down from $112.00) on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered Merus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial lowered Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Merus by 299.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merus by 10,400.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Merus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Merus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

