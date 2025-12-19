Nano Market Capitalization Reaches $91.86 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 19th. Nano has a market cap of $91.86 million and approximately $907.63 thousand worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nano has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00000784 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87,971.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.50 or 0.00669178 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.74 or 0.00497748 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $428.13 or 0.00486818 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00008369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.21 or 0.00086659 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00013796 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

