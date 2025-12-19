Pollux Coin Price Down 18.4% Over Last 7 Days (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One Pollux Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pollux Coin has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. Pollux Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $805.71 thousand worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pollux Coin Coin Profile

Pollux Coin’s launch date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 42,700,050 coins and its circulating supply is 42,699,545 coins. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxchain.com. The Reddit community for Pollux Coin is https://reddit.com/r/polluxchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pollux Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@polluxdao.

Pollux Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 42,698,858.910527 with 42,550,000 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.02890868 USD and is up 3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $919,306.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxchain.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pollux Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pollux Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

