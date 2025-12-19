Brett (BRETT) Price Tops $0.0142

Brett (BRETT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. During the last seven days, Brett has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. One Brett token can currently be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Brett has a market cap of $140.67 million and $33.36 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87,974.56 or 1.00034352 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Brett

Brett launched on February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,910,236,395 tokens. Brett’s official website is www.basedbrett.com. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett.

Buying and Selling Brett

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (Based) (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett (Based) has a current supply of 9,910,236,395. The last known price of Brett (Based) is 0.01397339 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 249 active market(s) with $32,488,066.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

