BITICA COIN Tops 24-Hour Volume of $10.29 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 19th. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $729.47 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00001652 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00011403 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00009130 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00003955 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000105 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Request (REQ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,249,714,156 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is www.thebitica.io.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03997178 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thebitica.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.