Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Director Chase Carey Sells 83,536 Shares of Stock

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) Director Chase Carey sold 83,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $8,098,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 94,356 shares in the company, valued at $9,147,814.20. This trade represents a 46.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Chase Carey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 16th, Chase Carey sold 83,500 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $7,998,465.00.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Chase Carey sold 81,006 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $8,334,707.34.

On Monday, November 10th, Chase Carey sold 109,121 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $11,189,267.34.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Price Performance

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $96.08 on Friday. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a one year low of $75.26 and a one year high of $109.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.18 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FWONK shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 7.4% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 158,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,528,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,846,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,694,000 after acquiring an additional 126,501 shares during the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, M.D. Sass LLC increased its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 6.2% in the second quarter. M.D. Sass LLC now owns 534,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,816,000 after purchasing an additional 31,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

