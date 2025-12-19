Binance Staked SOL Price Tops $136.75 on Exchanges (BNSOL)

Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Binance Staked SOL token can currently be purchased for approximately $136.75 or 0.00155501 BTC on exchanges. Binance Staked SOL has a market cap of $1.19 billion and $1.84 million worth of Binance Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Binance Staked SOL has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Staked SOL Token Profile

Binance Staked SOL was first traded on September 10th, 2024. Binance Staked SOL’s total supply is 8,682,031 tokens. Binance Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @binance. Binance Staked SOL’s official website is www.binance.com/en/solana-staking.

Buying and Selling Binance Staked SOL

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Binance Staked SOL has a current supply of 8,682,021.38789177. The last known price of Binance Staked SOL is 133.13476774 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,804,625.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binance.com/en/solana-staking.”

