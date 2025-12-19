Banana Gun Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $20.96 Million (BANANA)

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 19th. Over the last week, Banana Gun has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. One Banana Gun token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.35 or 0.00007223 BTC on popular exchanges. Banana Gun has a market cap of $20.96 million and approximately $6.55 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87,974.56 or 1.00034352 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Banana Gun Profile

Banana Gun was first traded on September 9th, 2023. Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,453,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,300,000 tokens. The official message board for Banana Gun is www.bananagun.io/blog. Banana Gun’s official website is bananagun.io. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagun.

Buying and Selling Banana Gun

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,453,073.49463985 with 4,005,338.65788956 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 6.27797722 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 168 active market(s) with $6,422,479.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banana Gun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banana Gun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

