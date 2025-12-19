Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,050 and last traded at GBX 2,138, with a volume of 7915530 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,220.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BNZL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,040 price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,200 target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,350 price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunzl has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,372.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,251.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,320.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

