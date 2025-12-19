Comparing CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) and P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII)

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) and CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.8% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares P3 Health Partners and CVR Medical”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P3 Health Partners $1.50 billion 0.02 -$135.85 million ($40.18) -0.11 CVR Medical N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) N/A

CVR Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than P3 Health Partners. P3 Health Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVR Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares P3 Health Partners and CVR Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P3 Health Partners -9.07% -302.33% -16.72% CVR Medical N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for P3 Health Partners and CVR Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P3 Health Partners 1 1 1 0 2.00 CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 0.00

P3 Health Partners currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 189.35%. Given P3 Health Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe P3 Health Partners is more favorable than CVR Medical.

Volatility & Risk

P3 Health Partners has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVR Medical has a beta of 34.5, suggesting that its stock price is 3,350% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

P3 Health Partners beats CVR Medical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc. was founded in 2020 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About CVR Medical

CVR Medical Corp., a healthcare company, engages in the research and development of subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology for the healthcare sector. The company provides carotid stenotic scan device, a diagnostic tool to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. It offers its products for patients, payors, and healthcare providers. CVR Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

