Currys (LON:CURY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Currys (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 1.60 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Currys had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 9.53%.

Here are the key takeaways from Currys’ conference call:

Get Currys alerts:

Group results : Group revenue was £4.2bn (+8% y/y), adjusted EBIT rose 32% to £54m, free cash flow was £84m (+68%) and closing net cash was £133m, with £46m returned to shareholders (£16m dividend, £30m buyback).

: Group revenue was £4.2bn (+8% y/y), adjusted EBIT rose 32% to £54m, free cash flow was £84m (+68%) and closing net cash was £133m, with £46m returned to shareholders (£16m dividend, £30m buyback). Nordics acceleration : Nordic sales grew c.11% (cc) with like?for?like +4% and adjusted EBIT almost doubled to £35m, lifting EBIT margin +90bps to 2% and materially improving free cash flow despite higher capex.

: Nordic sales grew c.11% (cc) with like?for?like +4% and adjusted EBIT almost doubled to £35m, lifting EBIT margin +90bps to 2% and materially improving free cash flow despite higher capex. UK growth & strategic traction : UK revenue +6% (LFL +4%) with services up 11%, B2B +16%, iD Mobile subscribers +21% to 2.4m and services/solutions now >30% of sales, driving stickier, higher?margin recurring revenue.

: UK revenue +6% (LFL +4%) with services up 11%, B2B +16%, iD Mobile subscribers +21% to 2.4m and services/solutions now >30% of sales, driving stickier, higher?margin recurring revenue. UK margin headwinds : Government-driven colleague cost increases (National Insurance and National Living Wage) reduced UK gross margin by ~40bps and lowered UK adjusted EBIT by ~£4m, with a mid?single?digit million headwind expected next year.

: Government-driven colleague cost increases (National Insurance and National Living Wage) reduced UK gross margin by ~40bps and lowered UK adjusted EBIT by ~£4m, with a mid?single?digit million headwind expected next year. IT migration delay & higher exceptionals: Cloud migration was paused at ~90% to protect peak trading, causing dual running costs and raising full?year exceptional cash outflow guidance to ~£40m (from £30m), delaying some future operating cost benefits.

Currys Stock Performance

LON:CURY opened at GBX 131.70 on Friday. Currys has a fifty-two week low of GBX 82 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 134.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 126.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Currys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CURY shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Currys from GBX 200 to GBX 210 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Currys from GBX 150 to GBX 166 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 168.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CURY

About Currys

(Get Free Report)

Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800

stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.

In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.