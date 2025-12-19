Currys (LON:CURY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Currys (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 1.60 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Currys had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 9.53%.
Here are the key takeaways from Currys’ conference call:
- Group results: Group revenue was £4.2bn (+8% y/y), adjusted EBIT rose 32% to £54m, free cash flow was £84m (+68%) and closing net cash was £133m, with £46m returned to shareholders (£16m dividend, £30m buyback).
- Nordics acceleration: Nordic sales grew c.11% (cc) with like?for?like +4% and adjusted EBIT almost doubled to £35m, lifting EBIT margin +90bps to 2% and materially improving free cash flow despite higher capex.
- UK growth & strategic traction: UK revenue +6% (LFL +4%) with services up 11%, B2B +16%, iD Mobile subscribers +21% to 2.4m and services/solutions now >30% of sales, driving stickier, higher?margin recurring revenue.
- UK margin headwinds: Government-driven colleague cost increases (National Insurance and National Living Wage) reduced UK gross margin by ~40bps and lowered UK adjusted EBIT by ~£4m, with a mid?single?digit million headwind expected next year.
- IT migration delay & higher exceptionals: Cloud migration was paused at ~90% to protect peak trading, causing dual running costs and raising full?year exceptional cash outflow guidance to ~£40m (from £30m), delaying some future operating cost benefits.
Currys Stock Performance
LON:CURY opened at GBX 131.70 on Friday. Currys has a fifty-two week low of GBX 82 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 134.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 126.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.31.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on CURY shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Currys from GBX 200 to GBX 210 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Currys from GBX 150 to GBX 166 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 168.67.
About Currys
Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800
stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.
In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece.
