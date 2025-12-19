Happy Creek Minerals (CVE:HPY) Shares Up 38.5% – Here’s Why

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 38.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 1,528,813 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 574% from the average daily volume of 226,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Happy Creek Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Happy Creek Minerals

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.

