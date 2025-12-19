Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Trading Down 14.3% – What’s Next?

Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF – Get Free Report) was down 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.20 and last traded at GBX 1.20. Approximately 1,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,357,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40.

Chesterfield Resources Stock Up 17.6%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Chesterfield Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Chesterfield Resources

In other news, insider Paul Ensor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 per share, with a total value of £3,000. Insiders have purchased 1,929,089 shares of company stock worth $1,929,089 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

About Chesterfield Resources

Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. The company primarily explores for copper and gold. It has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 235 square kilometers in Cyprus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesterfield Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesterfield Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.