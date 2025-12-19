Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.14, Zacks reports.

Here are the key takeaways from Nano Nuclear Energy’s conference call:

Get Nano Nuclear Energy alerts:

Kronos MMR remains on track for a Q1 2026 construction permit filing with the NRC after completing site characterization and drilling, and management expects NRC review to be substantially below the 15?month precedent, targeting roughly a 12?month turnaround or better.

remains on track for a construction permit filing with the NRC after completing site characterization and drilling, and management expects NRC review to be substantially below the 15?month precedent, targeting roughly a 12?month turnaround or better. The company reports a strong liquidity position — cash and equivalents of $203.3M at FY2025 close that rose to approximately $580M after an October 2025 private placement, and over $600M raised since the May 2024 IPO to fund licensing and commercialization.

after an October 2025 private placement, and over $600M raised since the May 2024 IPO to fund licensing and commercialization. Fiscal 2025 results show widening losses and higher burn as development accelerates, with operating loss of $46.2M , net loss of $40.1M, and net cash used in operating activities of about $19.6M.

, net loss of $40.1M, and net cash used in operating activities of about $19.6M. Commercial and government momentum is accelerating — wins and engagements include an AFWERX Direct?to?Phase II contract, a feasibility study with BitRupon for up to 1 GW, U.S. military alignment via the Janus program, and progress reestablishing Canadian licensing through True North Nuclear.

Management is prioritizing vertical integration to de?risk fuel supply, highlighted by a strategic investment and collaboration with LIS Technologies (laser enrichment), participation in the DOE LEU acquisition program, and efforts to develop conversion capabilities that could support deployments and near?term revenue.

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ NNE opened at $30.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.75. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -32.51 and a beta of 7.17. Nano Nuclear Energy has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $60.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano Nuclear Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 185.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Nano Nuclear Energy by 535.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nano Nuclear Energy by 385.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the second quarter worth $316,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NNE shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NNE

Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.