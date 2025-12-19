GENinCode (LON:GENI) Stock Price Up 12.7% – Should You Buy?

GENinCode Plc (LON:GENI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 12.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.23 and last traded at GBX 3.21. 448,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 833,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.85.

GENinCode Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £7.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 15.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.44.

Get GENinCode alerts:

GENinCode (LON:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (1.19) EPS for the quarter. GENinCode had a negative return on equity of 289.74% and a negative net margin of 228.70%. Equities research analysts predict that GENinCode Plc will post -7.1299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GENinCode

GENinCode Plc is a UK based company specialising in genetic risk assessment of cardiovascular disease. Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death and disability worldwide.

GENinCode operates business units in the UK, in the United States through GENinCode U.S. Inc and in Europe through GENinCode S.L.U.

GENinCode predictive technology provides patients and physicians with globally leading preventative care and treatment strategies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GENinCode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GENinCode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.