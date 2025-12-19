Serco Group (LON:SRP) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 266.40 and last traded at GBX 265.60, with a volume of 1694952 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 252.20.

SRP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Serco Group from GBX 270 to GBX 300 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Serco Group from GBX 281 to GBX 273 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Serco Group from GBX 175 to GBX 230 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Serco Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 254.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 251.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 227.39. The company has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.38.

