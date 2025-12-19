Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $7.50 Million Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,653 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 1.0% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $4,275,378,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,278,874 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,916,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,461 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $731,512,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,839,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,932,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,722 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 840.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,119,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $463,380,000 after buying an additional 1,894,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $179.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $516.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.66. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.38.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $382.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Mizuho set a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $208.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $11,065,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,030 shares in the company, valued at $42,610,859.20. This trade represents a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,700. The trade was a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,190 shares of company stock worth $45,279,001. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

