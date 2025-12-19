James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JHX. Citigroup raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of James Hardie Industries from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on James Hardie Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $21.00 price objective on James Hardie Industries in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.93.

Shares of JHX stock opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. James Hardie Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.63.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.67%.The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. James Hardie Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 641.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 4,266.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 11,238.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

