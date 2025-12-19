Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,860 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 258.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,703,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,566,000 after acquiring an additional 39,466 shares during the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 7.0% during the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 48,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 27.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 107.6% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $329.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $414.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $362.66 and a 200-day moving average of $320.02.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.62%.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $450.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, December 4th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.96.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,928 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $631,998.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,730,179.60. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 825,296 shares of company stock valued at $299,151,975 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

