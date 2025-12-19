Montecito Bank & Trust Invests $7.36 Million in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,355,000. Broadcom makes up about 1.1% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Orser Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $768,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 3,135 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 258.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Stock Up 1.2%
AVGO opened at $329.88 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $414.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $362.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.62%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom
In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 24,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total transaction of $8,361,499.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 304,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,900,845.25. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.79, for a total value of $1,217,412.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 307,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,709,216.23. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 825,296 shares of company stock worth $299,151,975. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $430.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Truist Financial set a $500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up from $415.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.96.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
