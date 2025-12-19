Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APYX. Wall Street Zen raised Apyx Medical to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Apyx Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Apyx Medical in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apyx Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Apyx Medical Trading Up 1.6%

APYX stock opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. Apyx Medical has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.62.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 30.35% and a negative return on equity of 151.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apyx Medical

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 2.5% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,338,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,474,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 34,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apyx Medical by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 53,175 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 986,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 89,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 191,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 16,502 shares during the period. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

