Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 67,029 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XTEN

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc cut its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,029 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XTEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,345,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,094,000 after acquiring an additional 625,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 47.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 928,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,866,000 after purchasing an additional 300,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 48.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 733,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,869,000 after buying an additional 238,935 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 667,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,139,000 after buying an additional 233,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 577,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,637,000 after buying an additional 301,643 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $43.92 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average of $46.24.

The BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of ten years. XTEN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

