Pacifica Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3,181.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 123,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,256,000 after buying an additional 11,817 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 14,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Caledonia Investments PLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.5% during the second quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC now owns 111,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 56,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Finally, LBP AM SA increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.4% during the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 261,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,840,000 after purchasing an additional 30,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $562.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.90. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $610.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $568.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $495.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $685.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.60.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 17,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.54, for a total transaction of $9,809,828.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at $65,247,057.48. This trade represents a 13.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Shafer sold 10,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $6,435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,731 shares in the company, valued at $11,238,600. This represents a 36.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 149,271 shares of company stock valued at $86,507,282 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

