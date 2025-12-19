IMZ Advisory Inc Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

IMZ Advisory Inc reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,327 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of IMZ Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. IMZ Advisory Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 414.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $50.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.90.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.