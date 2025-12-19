Vanguard Core Bond ETF $VCRB Position Increased by ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Core Bond ETF makes up about 3.4% of ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF were worth $13,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,213,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,220,000 after acquiring an additional 255,681 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,555,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,449,000 after buying an additional 1,030,827 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 743.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,115,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,561,000 after buying an additional 983,468 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 960,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,483,000 after buying an additional 66,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 891,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,175,000 after acquiring an additional 118,226 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCRB opened at $77.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.84. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.82 and a 12-month high of $79.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a $0.4166 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

