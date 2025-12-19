Peak Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

Peak Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,490 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up about 2.3% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $8,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 64.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.75. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $27.19.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.