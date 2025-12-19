Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $846,000 Investment in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. $DRVN

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 56,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,562,000. North Peak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 9.0% during the second quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 7,123,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,081,000 after buying an additional 589,556 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $7,167,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Driven Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,676,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 273,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 202,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.22.

Driven Brands Stock Performance

Shares of DRVN opened at $15.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $564.12 million during the quarter. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 25.31% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

