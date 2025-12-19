Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 35,563 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,563 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 27.1% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $181,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,593,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,841,000 after purchasing an additional 307,109 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $660,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,188,000. Finally, Leslie Global Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC now owns 419,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after acquiring an additional 44,920 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $78.96 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $81.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.